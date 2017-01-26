Coach O flips top LB as he shifts into overdrive with less than a week before signing day

Ed Orgeron watches his team take on the Florida Gators during the second half at Tiger Stadium. The Gators defeat the Tigers 16-10. Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

BATON ROUGE - One of the top reasons Ed Orgeron got the LSU football head coaching job last November was his long known coast-to-coast recruiting prowess. But through his first two months on the job, that had not manifested itself for the Tigers' class of 2017.

But it did on Thursday with national signing day less than a week away on Feb. 1.

Orgeron gained a commitment from five star prospect Jacob Phillips, the No. 2 inside linebacker in the nation according to Rivals.com out of East Nashville Magnet High in Nashville, Tennessee. Phillips (6-3, 230) is LSU's third five star for this class and the 21st commitment. And Orgeron took him away from Oklahoma, where he had committed on October 12.

"This is the first flip for Coach Orgeron," said Michael Scarborough of TigerBait.com, an affiliate of Rivals.com. Scarborough said on Jan. 13 that Orgeron would flip Phillips from Oklahoma. LSU director of player personnel Austin Thomas helped Orgeron in securing Phillips.

"Thomas had been on him for months," Scarborough said.

The key was likely Orgeron and company getting Phillips - the No. 3 prospect in Tennessee and No. 29 overall in the nation - to visit LSU last weekend. Then he sat down with defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.

"I feel like Coach Aranda is a mastermind in college football," Phillips said in a Rivals.com story Thursday. "After getting in the film room and seeing everything he did with Kendell Beckwith, it really opened my eyes. He thinks I can come in and do the same thing."

Beckwith, a senior expected to be selected in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft in April, was very good before Aranda joined LSU, but Phillips and his family were sold on LSU.

"My family and I really liked it down there," he said.

Phillips was offered scholarships by every major power in the nation, including Alabama, where he visited on Sept. 30. He visited Notre Dame on Sept. 16, Oregon on Sept. 2 and Oklahoma on Sept. 9.

"The SEC West is the hardest division in college football, and to play against the best is going to make you elevate your game," he said. "It was a tough decision for me."

Phillips fills a need for Orgeron and the Tigers as LSU has only one other linebacker in the class so far with No. 13 outside linebacker Patrick Queen (6-0, 204) of Livonia. He is the No. 8 prospect in the state and No. 214 nationally, according to Rivals.com. LSU was hoping to flip No. 14 outside linebacker Chris Allen (6-4, 233) of Southern Lab in Baton Rouge from Alabama, but he is expected to keep his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Alabama also has a commitment from No. 2 outside linebacker Dylan Moses, formerly of University High in Baton Rouge and a former LSU commitment, and he is expected to stick to the Tide as well. Allen is the No. 9 player in Louisiana, while Moses is the No. 32 player in the nation.

LSU continues to recruit No. 8 outside linebacker Willie Gay (6-1, 203) of Starkville High in Starkville, Mississippi. Gay, who is the No. 2 player in Mississippi and No. 73 nationally, visited LSU last weekend and Mississippi State the previous weekend. He visited Michigan in October.

As expected by Scarborough, the Tigers lost three-star tailback Travis Etienne (6-0, 195) of Jennings High in Jennings to national champion Clemson, where he committed on Thursday. Etienne is the No. 26 tailback in the nation and the No. 16 prospect in Louisiana. He is unranked nationally overall, but LSU wanted him badly as the Tigers are starting to get thin at the position behind starter Derrius Guice and have only one tailback in this class so far. That is No. 23 tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire (5-8, 196) of Catholic High in Baton Rouge. He is ranked No. 15 in the state but is not ranked nationally overall.

"I'll be taking my talents to the real Death Valley," Etienne said in an interview on KPLC TV of Lake Charles shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday when he announced his commitment to Clemson, which refers to its stadium by the same name as LSU.

"Just thinking outside the box and not limiting myself to things I see here all the time," Etienne said.

Glenn Guilbeau covers LSU sports for the USA Today Network of Louisiana.

