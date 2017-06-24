Community Coffee to launch limited edition LSU blend

BATON ROUGE – Community Coffee announced a new limited edition blend of coffee the company says will honor Louisiana State University and Tiger Nation.

Starting in July, Community Coffee says the “LSU Blend” will be available in grocery stores throughout Louisiana. The blend will only be available for a limited time at stores including Walmart, Albertsons, Rouse’s, Winn-Dixie and others.

The blend will also be available online at the Community Coffee online store.

“The LSU Blend is a tribute to both our customers and the vibrant Louisiana community,” Scott Eckert said. “We’re excited to give LSU fans a way to celebrate their favorite school, whether they’re enjoying a morning cup at home or prepping for kickoff in Baton Rouge.”

The company describes the blend as a full-bodied, special dark roast that is made from 100 percent Arabica coffee beans. The blend will be available in a unique 16-ounce purple and gold bag.

© 2017 WWL-TV