Etling named LSU starting QB

LSU Tigers quarterback Danny Etling (16) looks to throw against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter of a game at Tiger Stadium. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

BATON ROUGE - LSU's reigning starting quarterback, Danny Etling, has been named the team's starter for the opening game against BYU, head coach Ed Orgeron announced Tuesday at a press conference.



Etling had been battling highly-touted freshman Myles Brennan for the position, which has been an Achilles Heel for the team for several seasons as the Tigers had questionable play at the most key position while being surrounded by NFL-caliber players at receiver, in the backfield and on defense. Etling's play at the end of the 2016 provided some hope, though Brennan is expected to be the longer term solution.

Etling started 10 games last year after beating out previous starter Brandon Harris, who has transferred to North Carolina. Brennan is a true freshman from St. Stanislaus High in Long Beach, Mississippi, via New Orleans.





© 2017 WWL-TV