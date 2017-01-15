Guilbeau: Prepare for another possible in-season coaching change at LSU

LSU Tigers head coach Johnny Jones reacts to a call on the bench during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. (Photo: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports)

BATON ROUGE – On the surface, LSU basketball coach Johnny Jones should survive a horrible 2016-17 season as that clearly appears on the horizon.

The Tigers (9-7, 1-4 Southeastern Conference) lost their third straight league game, 81-66, to Alabama at home on Saturday afternoon and find themselves tied for second-to-last in the league ahead of only Missouri (5-11, 0-4 SEC). LSU has lost five of their last six overall, and four of those were by 15 or more points. They have lost three straight at home and have a tendency to fold miserably at the end. The Crimson Tide outscored the Tigers, 25-10, over the last five minutes Saturday.

So, the question is this. How bad is Missouri? LSU’s only SEC win was at Mizzou, 88-77, on Jan. 4. Missouri is 5-11 overall and 0-4 in the league for last.

LSU is nearly that bad and should be in a race with Mizzou to the finish for last. After road trips to two equally bad teams in Auburn (11-6, 1-4 SEC) on Wednesday and Arkansas (13-4, 2-3) on Saturday, LSU will host No. 23 Florida (14-3, 5-0) on Jan. 25, South Carolina (14-3, 4-0), which is receiving votes for the Associated Press poll, on Feb. 1 and travel to No. 6 Kentucky (15-2, 5-0) on Feb. 7 around a trip to Texas Tech for the SEC-Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28 and a home game against Texas A&M on Feb. 4.

The Tigers could be leaving Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, with their rumps at 10-13 overall and 2-9 in the SEC. Previous coach Trent Johnson survived back-to-back seasons of 11-20 and 2-14 and 11-21 and 3-13 from 2009-2011 before escaping before it got real bad again after an 18-15 and 7-9 season in 2011-12 to TCU, where he was fired after last season.

John Brady, who preceded Johnson, survived more losing over a longer period of time than any LSU basketball coach. He won six SEC games and had overall losing records in his first two seasons, had another losing campaign and 2-14 SEC mark two years later in 2000-01, followed by a 6-10 season and another losing SEC season – his fifth – in 2006-07 before getting fired during his 11th season in 2007-08 season when he was 8-13 overall and 1-6 in the SEC.

Jones is looking at his first losing season. A very good recruiter, he went 19-12 and 9-9 and 20-14 and 9-9 in his first two seasons after inheriting a poor program from Johnson. He recruited expertly with the signings of Jarell Martin and Jordan Mickey and improved to 22-11 and 11-7 in 2014-15 with the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009. Then he recruited even better by signing Ben Simmons and Antonio Blakeney to go with previous signees Craig Victor, Tim Quarterman and Keith Hornsby, but LSU folded at the end of a 19-14 and 11-7 season and did not reach the NCAA Tournament.

Now everybody’s gone but Blakeney, but the team is still better than it is playing.

Johnson stayed as long as he did because he did a great job in his first season in 2008-09 as he won LSU’s last SEC championship with a 13-3 mark and 27-8 overall finish with Brady players Marcus Thornton, Tasmin Mitchell and Garrett Temple. He won the Tigers’ last NCAA Tournament game over Butler, 75-71, just before Butler’s back-to-back Final Four runs in 2010 and ’11 and played very well against eventual national champion North Carolina in the second round before losing, 84-70. He could coach, but he couldn’t and wouldn’t recruit.

Brady got more time partly because he inherited NCAA probation and scholarship limitations, and he also kept fighting back and proving he could win big when he happened to get talent here and there. He was 28-6 and 12-4 in this third season in 1999-00 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with Stromile Swift. After falling to 13-16 and 2-14, he gradually climbed to 19-15 and 6-10, to 21-11 and 8-8 and back to the NCAA Tournament, hovered at 18-11 and 8-8 and the NIT, improved again to 20-10 an SEC West title at 8-8 and another NCAA Tournament – his third – in 2005. Then he took LSU all the way to the Final Four in 2006 with an SEC title, finishing at 27-9 and 14-2, with Tyrus Thomas, Glen Davis, Darrel Mitchell, Tasmin Mitchell and Garrett Temple.

But Jones may not survive this year unless there is some sort of Dale Brown-like miracle run, and he is not Dale Brown.

If Jones is fired this season, it is because he didn’t get to the NCAA Tournament last season despite as much or more talent than Johnson, Brady and Brown had during some of their NCAA Tournament runs. Jones had more talent last year than Johnson had at the NCAA Tournament in 2009 and definitely much more talent than Brady had on his NCAA Tournament teams in 2003 and 2005 and more than Brown had during his NCAA Tournament runs in 1988 and ’93.

Johnson and Brady clearly struggled at times during their stays as Jones has and will continue to this season, but when Johnson and Brady had players, they made the most of that talent, won big, won SEC titles and advanced in the NCAA Tournament. Jones clearly did not do that last year, and truthfully underachieved by going 0-1 in the NCAA Tournament with Martin, Mickey and Hornsby in 2015.

No one in LSU basketball history has lost more with more talent than Johnny Jones did last year.

Simmons, Blakeney, Quarterman, Victor and Hornsby made up the most talented LSU team in history not to make the NCAA Tournament. Then Jones quit when he decided not to play in the National Invitation Tournament, further embarrassing the program in ways that not even another 30-point loss can. Some of Johnson’s and Brady’s teams were bad, but they rarely quit.

Jones’ latest team is without Simmons, Quarterman, Hornsby and Victor from last year, so not much was expected. But the folds late in games, carrying on from that embarrassing 71-38 loss to Texas A&M last year in the SEC Tournament, are inexcusable. The players are different, but the coach is still there.

Unless something drastic happens and Jones’ players and Jones start playing and coaching like they mean it, a change should be made this year.

On the surface that would be unfair because this would be Jones' only bad season in five. But it would be necessary because Jones – unlike Brady and Johnson - has proven that he cannot win big even with great talent. So what else is there? If Jones keeps his job this year and signs another Ben Simmons or someone like him, what will that mean? More top three or four SEC finishes but no title? More one-game NCAA Tournament appearances. An NIT if he takes it?

Yes, LSU has been pretty good under Jones for four years before this. But the program has continued to die a slow death. It needs someone who can recruit and coach at the same time consistently year in and year out. That just hasn't happened.

If Jones is let go, LSU athletic director Joe Alleva - a basketball guy from Duke - needs to conduct a real search, which needs to include face-to-face, man-to-man interviews between him and young and hungry candidates.

