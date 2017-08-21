LSU 13th in preseason AP poll

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron during the first quarter of a game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Tiger Stadium. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports)

The LSU Tigers will begin the season ranked No. 13 in the Associate Press' preseason college football poll.

The Tigers are one of six SEC teams ranked in the poll. No other conference has more teams in the top 25.

LSU, though, is the third-highest ranked SEC Western Division team. Alabama is ranked No. 1. Auburn is ranked No. 12 and LSU is No. 13.

Behind LSU from the SEC are Georgia at No. 15, Florida at No. 17 and Tennessee at No. 25.

The Tigers have been ranked in the preseason AP poll for the 17th consecutive season. It is the longest active streak in the SEC.

LSU opens the season on Sept. 2 against BYU in Houston.

