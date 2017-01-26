LSU basketball coach Jones: We owe fans an apology

LSU Tigers head coach Johnny Jones looks over his defense against Florida Gators during the second half of the game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Florida Gators won 106-71. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

BATON ROUGE — LSU had not lost like this in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center since nine years before there was a Pete Maravich Assembly Center and four years before there was a Pete Maravich at LSU.

The late Pistol Pete would have likely appreciated one aspect of the game. It was Show Time for at least one of the teams Wednesday night as No. 25 Florida set a school record for 3-pointers and tied the Maravich Assembly Center mark for that with 19, handing LSU its worst home loss in 54 years, 106-71, in front of a dwindling crowd of a few thousand by game's end that Maravich would not have recognized.

It was LSU's worst loss at home since Mississippi State beat the Tigers by the same 35-point total, 99-64, on Feb. 23, 1963, in the John M. Parker Agricultural Center - aka the Cow Palace.

"I am extremely disappointed in our performance tonight across the board from coaching to the players," LSU coach Johnny Jones said after his team fell to 9-10 on the season and 1-7 in the Southeastern Conference with its sixth straight loss. "You name it. We certainly owe our fans an apology. We did not represent those letters (L-S-U) or those colors in a fashion that we should be proud to represent those colors night in and night out. We were not competitive tonight."

But that's not exactly new. LSU lost by 30 points or more for the fourth time this season and for the third time in just over a month. Wichita State beat the Tigers, 82-47, in the Bahamas on Nov. 23. Wake Forest beat visiting LSU, 110-76, on Dec. 22, and the Tigers lost at Texas A&M, 92-62, on Jan. 11. The Tigers allowed 90 points or more in a loss for the sixth time in the last nine games, and three of those were at home. Before this season, LSU had not allowed 90 or more at home in a loss since a 90-69 loss to Vanderbilt on Feb. 26, 2011.

"Again, I'm disappointed in tonight's game because I certainly didn't see that coming," said Jones, whose Tigers had played better in its last two losses - a 99-86 setback at Arkansas on Saturday in which they were within six late and a 78-74 loss at Auburn.

"We went to war at Arkansas," Jones said. "And then we had to go to war against a good Florida team, and we didn't get that tonight. We've got our butts kicked early in the year at Wake Forest and had some other big time setbacks, but I didn't expect it at this time of the season."

Florida hit 19 of 33 from 3-point range for 57.6 percent for the game after incredibly going 0-for-17 from beyond the arc in a 57-53 loss at South Carolina just two games ago.

"We weren't planning on them to shoot the three," LSU freshman forward Wayde Sims said.

Junior forward Devin Robinson led the Gators (15-5, 6-2 SEC) with a career high 24 points, including 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, and five other players scored in double figures. Freshman Eric Hester had 16 and was 5 of 5 from 3-point range after entering the game 3 of 8 from 3-point range on the season. Justin Leon scored 15 with three from 3-point range. Kevarrius Hayes scored 12, and John Egbuno and KeVaughn Allen each had 11.

"Mentally, I'm just happy," said Hester, who hit four of his 3-pointers in the second half, including Florida's last two. His trey with 5:37 left gave Florida its biggest lead of the game at 96-58 with 5:37 left to play. He hit the last one with 1:30 to go for a 103-68 lead.

LSU, meanwhile, was consistently bad from 3-point range as it went 2 of 17 for the game for 11.8 percent - 1 of 9 in the first half as it fell behind 58-33 and 1 of 8 in the second half. Guard Antonio Blakeney, who is LSU's leading scorer with 16 points a game, was held to a season-low tying four points on 2-of-10 shooting and missed both of his 3-point attempts. He scored 32 in a 96-91 win over the Gators last season here.

"We played him like any other guy who scores as much as he does," said Robinson, who covered Blakeney. "He acknowledged the fact that he scored 32 on us last year, and we weren't going to let that happen again."

Forward Duop Reath led the Tigers with 15 points. Guard Skylar Mays had 13, and Sims scored 12. The Tigers fell behind by 10 at 22-12 nine minutes into the game and were never within single digits again.

"We're in a pretty low place right now," Mays said. "At this point, all we can do is be positive."

The Tigers play at Texas Tech Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at 1 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Gators hit four 3-pointers in the first nine minutes of the game and were on their way. Their season-high 58 first half points were the most allowed by the Tigers in a first half this season. Florida was 11 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half and became the fifth LSU opponent in the last nine games to hit 10 or more 3-pointers in a game. Robinson led Florida with four 3-pointers and with 14 points in the first half, while Leon added 10 and two 3-pointers.

"I feel like it caught us off guard," Sims said of the 3-point barrage. "They started out hitting a couple of shots, and that's what helped them get confidence in their shot."

Even Florida coach Mike White, who is in his second season after leaving Louisiana Tech, was taken aback by his team's long range shooting touch.

"It's crazy," he said. "It was just a week ago that we were 0 for 17 from the three. We haven't done anything different in practice."

But Florida did play the SEC's worst defensive team as the Tigers entered the game last in the league in points allowed in SEC games with 88 a game and in field goal percentage defense at .485 and second to last in three-point field goal percentage defense at .377. Those numbers all rose considerably as LSU went down again.

"The only way we can go is up," Mays said.

Gannett Louisiana