LSU basketball team adds a third signee

BATON ROUGE - New LSU basketball coach Will Wade has added his third new player.

Wade has signed 6-foot-7 forward Jeremy Combs, a transfer from North Texas expected to graduate from there soon and be eligible to play for the Tigers in the 2017-18 season. He will have one year of eligibility at LSU. Combs averaged 14.9 points and 10.5 rebounds a game in the 2015-16 season at North Texas. He averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in the 2016-17 season while missing 16 games with an ankle injury. He averaged 10 points and 6.7 rebounds as a freshman in 2014-15.

Newly hired LSU assistant coach Tony Benford, who came to the Tigers from North Texas, singed Combs out of Carter High in Dallas.

"We are excited that Jeremy Combs will be joining us following his graduation from North Texas," Wade said. "His ability to score inside and from up to 15 feet along with his aggressiveness on the boards will be an asset for us next season."

Combs joins 6-4 transfer guard Daryl Edwards of Northwest Florida State in Niceville, Florida, and 6-10 forward Mayan Kiir of Victory Rock Prep in Bradenton, Florida, previously signed by Wade.

Wade, who said at his introductory press conference in March that he would have his staff completed by early April, still has one coach to hire.

Glenn Guilbeau covers LSU sports for the USA Today Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter at @LSUBeatTweet.

