LSU-BYU game could be moved from Houston

In the event LSU’s Advocare Texas Kick-Off game against BYU scheduled for Saturday cannot take place in Houston due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey, several alternate sites are under consideration to host the game, including the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

SMG President Doug Thornton said in a statement Sunday that he has reached out to Houston’s NRG Stadium, informing them the Superdome would be able to host the game on Saturday following the Saints’ preseason finale on Thursday night, if needed.

NRG Stadium, the original host site which is also run by SMG management, may not be able to host the game due to disastrous flooding affecting the city of Houston and its surrounding areas.

Sources tell Eyewitness Sports that the game will not be cancelled; it will be played, but where it will be played is still uncertain.

The final decision on where and when LSU vs. BYU will take place lies with ESPN, which is televising the game. That decision could come as early as Monday, but would more likely be made by Tuesday in order to give whichever site is chosen enough time to coordinate staffing and logistics.

