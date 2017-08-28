LSU-BYU game moved to Superdome

Photo courtesy Josh Szczepanski (Photo: Photo courtesy Josh Szczepanski)

The opening game of the season between LSU and BYU will be played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Saturday night at the previously-scheduled time of 8:30, according to Glenn Guilbeau, an LSU beat writer for Gannett and Ross Dellinger of The Advocate newspaper.



The game is being moved from Houston due to the flooding issues in the city due to Harvey, which has dumped record amounts of rain on the city.



Information on how to purchase tickets, how to utilize tickets if you have already bought them and other game day details will be released later.

The AdvoCare Texas Kickoff was relocated due the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey to Houston and the surrounding areas.

“ESPN had to make a difficult decision and we are well aware of the awful circumstance that led to this move,” said Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva. “Every storm is different, but we in Louisiana understand a little about what all of those in Harvey’s path are going through right now. It’s heartbreaking and our prayers go out to all who are impacted.”

Alleva said all parties involved worked closely to find a solution.

“During the last few days, we were overwhelmed with the outreach by the communities offering to host this event, specifically, Dallas, Jacksonville, Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando and San Antonio,” said Derzis. “We have great partners within those cities through the Football Bowl Association and we appreciate their energy in finding a solution. “

“I want to thank my staff here, ESPN, NRG officials and BYU for the professionalism with which this was all conducted,” said Alleva.

Alleva said LSU Athletics is working with LSU University officials to identify practical ways they can contribute to the recovery efforts in Texas and Louisiana in the very near future.

LSU also announced today that tickets and parking passes purchased through the LSU ticket office for the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff will be automatically refunded beginning tomorrow, August 29th. Ticketholders can expect to see the balance of their purchase refunded by September 5.

According to LSU's contract for the game, LSU will receive $4 million from ESPN for playing in the game, including if it is rescheduled to another date or moved to another stadium. The exact amount BYU is contracted to receive has not been made public as it is a private university and not susceptible to public records requests, but it is believed to be in the $2 to $3 million range. Should the game be cancelled after "reasonable efforts" to move or reschedule it, ESPN is not financially liable to LSU or BYU, according to the contract. The two schools do not have a common open date.

LSU has non-home conference games with Chattanooga on Sept. 9, Syracuse on Sept. 23 in a return game and Troy on Sept. 30. BYU's open date is on Sept. 23. The Tigers' open date is on Oct. 28. BYU, 1-0 on the season after a 20-6 home victory Saturday over Portland State in Provo, Utah, is an independent. It hosts San Jose State on Oct. 28.

"Most importantly, our thoughts and concerns are with the people in South Texas," BYU's athletic department said in a statement released by BYU associate athletic director Brett Pyne Sunday. "We are in discussions with all parties involved and continue to monitor the situation."

Thornton said he does not expect to make any money on the game should it be moved to the Superdome, which hosts a NFL preseason game Thursday night between the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens.

"We would want our costs covered if this happens," said Thornton, who said it would take 3,000 people to put on the game, including security, law enforcement, production people. "But we won't profit. It's not about that. We're trying to help out. We know what it's like to be in their situation at NRG Stadium."

