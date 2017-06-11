LSU clinches College World Series berth after long, wet night ends in win over Miss. State

Just before 1:40 a.m. Monday, five hours after Mississippi State's Jacob Billingsley threw the first pitch of the second game of the Baton Rouge super regional, the Tigers clinched their 18th College World Series berth with a 14-4 victory over the Bulldog

WWLTV 5:26 AM. CDT June 12, 2017

