LSU clinches College World Series berth after long, wet night ends in win over Miss. State

BATON ROUGE – The Tigers are Omaha-bound.

Just before 1:40 a.m. Monday, five hours after Mississippi State’s Jacob Billingsley threw the first pitch of the second game of the Baton Rouge super regional, the Tigers clinched their 18th College World Series berth with a 14-4 victory over the Bulldogs at the end of a 16-game win streak.

“I just have one thing to say: Omaha, get ready, ’cause here come the Tigers,” a beaming Coach Paul Mainieri told reporters after the game that was twice delayed by rain before it ended at 1:36 a.m. “Hopefully we’re gonna be there quite a while.”

The Tigers will meet Florida State in game one.

Game days, times and ESPN channels will be announced Monday night or Tuesday upon the completion of all super regional games.

Kramer Robertson's three-hit game and Caleb Gilbert's five-plus innings of scoreless middle relief helped LSU the win.



LSU (48-17), seized control of game with a six-run fifth. Michael Papierski's bases-loaded double plated the first two runs of the decisive rally. Robertson added an RBI double, stole third and scored on Hunter Stovall's two-out throwing error to make it 9-4.



Gilbert (6-1), who entered the game in the third inning, struck out six while allowing two hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings.



Denver McQuary (3-4), the fourth pitcher of the game for Mississippi State (40-27), took the loss after giving up four runs in the fifth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

