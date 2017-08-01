LSU finds cub that could become Mike VII

LSU Memorial tower (Photo: Getty Images)

LSU football kicks off in a few weeks, and there's a possibility a new Mike could be on campus in time for the first game.

University officials said Tuesday they have found a 9-month-old, 160-pound tiger at a rescue facility in Florida that might become Mike VII. The cub has Siberian and Bengal characteristics.

The last tiger, Mike VI, was euthanised in October 2016 after cancer he battled returned and spread to his head. He arrived at LSU in 2007.

LSU began to upgrade the tiger habitat on campus in April, and a new tiger cannot arrive until that work is done, the university said in a news release.

The cub is scheduled to arrive in mid-August and will be kept in the night house for a week for quarantine and acclimation. If that goes well, he will be released into the yard and officially become Mike VII.

The cub is at a facility that is trying to reestablish compliance with state and federal animal care regulations, leading the new owner to do several things, including reducing the number of animals on site.

The cub would be donated to LSU if he becomes the next Mike.

LSU last purchased a tiger -- Mike III -- in 1958. Each Mike since then has been donated to the university from a rescue facility.

