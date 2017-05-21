LSU finishes season strong to capture 17th SEC title

LSU baseball team file photo (Photo: LSU sports)

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Fifth-ranked LSU won its 17th Southeastern Conference championship Saturday night with an 11-7 victory over ninth-ranked Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field.

LSU, which claimed the SEC Western Division championship on Friday night, will share the overall title with SEC Eastern Division champion Florida.

The Tigers, who won 11 of their final 12 SEC games, improved to 39-17 overall and 21-9 in conference play. Mississippi State dropped to 34-22 overall and 17-13 in league games.

LSU is the No. 2 seed for next week's SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, and the Tigers will play Wednesday at approximately 1 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday's matchup between seventh-seeded Texas A&M and 10th-seeded Missouri.

“It's amazing when you think about it to win 11 of the last 12 SEC games,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri, who has directed the Tigers to four SEC regular-season titles in the past nine seasons. “We were this close to sweeping our last four SEC series. We did that back in 2008, and we were close this year. We'll be happy to share the championship with Florida, and we're happy to be the Western Division champions.

“I am just so proud of our guys. We know we had more in us. The season had peaks and valleys, but I knew we could play solid baseball. I think we played tremendous baseball in this series. Many different guys were heroes for us this weekend.”

Designated hitter Beau Jordan launched a two-run homer to highlight LSU's 14-hit output, and every other player in the LSU lineup drove in one run. Second baseman Cole Freeman collected a team-best three hits, including a run-scoring double.

Sophomore right-hander Caleb Gilbert entered the game in the sixth inning with Mississippi State mounting a rally, and he silenced the Bulldog bats over 1.2 innings, allowing no hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

Gilbert was credited with the win, his third in four decisions this season. Hunter Newman pitched the final two innings for LSU, retiring all six Mississippi State batters that he faced.

MSU starter Cole Gordon (2-2)was charged with the loss, as he surrendered five runs on four hits in 3.1 innings with four walks and two strikeouts.

