LSU Football player arrested for using fake I.D. to play craps

BATON ROUGE (WBRZ) -- The brother of former Louisiana State University running-back Leonard Fournette was arrested for allegedly using fake identification.
Police say 20-year-old Lanard Fournette attempted to use a fake I.D to gamble at the L'Auberge Casino.
Reports say the incident was caught on camera.
Fournette is listed on LSU's sports website as a current running-back in his sophomore year.
This is a developing story.
