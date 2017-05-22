WWL
Close
Weather Alert 17 weather alerts
Close

LSU Football player arrested for using fake I.D. to play craps

WWL 5:45 AM. CDT May 23, 2017


BATON ROUGE (WBRZ) -- The brother of former Louisiana State University running-back Leonard Fournette was arrested for allegedly using fake identification. 

Police say 20-year-old Lanard Fournette attempted to use a fake I.D to gamble at the L'Auberge Casino.

Reports say the incident was caught on camera.

Fournette is listed on LSU's sports website as a current running-back in his sophomore year.

This is a developing story.

 

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories