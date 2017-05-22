LSU Football player arrested for using fake I.D. to play craps



BATON ROUGE (WBRZ) -- The brother of former Louisiana State University running-back Leonard Fournette was arrested for allegedly using fake identification.

Police say 20-year-old Lanard Fournette attempted to use a fake I.D to gamble at the L'Auberge Casino.

Reports say the incident was caught on camera.

Fournette is listed on LSU's sports website as a current running-back in his sophomore year.

This is a developing story.

