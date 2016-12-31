LSU linebacker Duke Riley to wear No. 4 jersey in honor of Joe McKnight

NEW ORLEANS -- LSU's star linebacker Duke Riley will take the field for the last time as Tiger today, but he'll wear a different number.

Riley will wear the No. 4 jersey Saturday during LSU's Citrus Bowl match up against Louisville to honor his mentor and fellow John Curtis Alumnus Joe McKnight.

McKnight was shot and killed on Dec. 1 in a road rage incident in Terrytown. His shooter, Ronald Gasser, was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with Manslaughter.

McKnight served as a mentor and role model for Riley, according to the linebacker, along with many other students who followed in his footsteps at John Curtis High School.

"I lost a brother and someone I always looked up to,” Riley said about wearing the No. 4 jersey against Louisville. “

Joe was someone I grew up watching, someone that was my biggest role model. People say legends never die so I’m wearing this No. 4 jersey for Joe McKnight (Saturday) against Louisville."

Riley has worn No. 40 for every contest of his 49-game career with the Tigers. This year, his teammates voted him team MVP. He ranks second onthe team with 85 tackles.

“Joe meant everything to me," Riley said. "This is honor to be able to do this. I’m so thankful for Coach ‘O’ (Orgeron) and the staff for giving me opportunity to wear this number for my brother who will be watching down on us. I’m going to give everything that I have for him and for LSU.”

LSU and Louisville will kick off at 10 a.m. CST from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

