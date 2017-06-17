LSU names Scalise honorary CWS coach, will send game ball
The LSU baseball team has named Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise an honorary coach for the College World Series, and he will be given the game ball from the Tigers' opening game against Florida State on Saturday night.
WWLTV 10:08 PM. CDT June 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
City workers enter car, move it around the block
-
Trial begin in Destrehan teacher sex case
-
Landrieu: Other monuments to come down 'sooner rather than later'
-
What was there before the Confederate monuments?
-
Man defends names on Liberty Monument
-
Tempers flare at removal of Liberty Place monument
-
Fairgrounds getting ready for Jazz Fest, rain or shine
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Promposal brings school together
-
Little know about donor, statues' future
More Stories
-
LSU comes back again, edges Florida State, 5-4, in…Jun 17, 2017, 9:44 p.m.
-
Tropical Update: Tracking Invest 93May 25, 2016, 2:53 p.m.
-
Scalise more responsive, speaking with family after…Jun 17, 2017, 4:00 p.m.