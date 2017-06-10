LSU rally leads to 4-3 win over Bulldogs

Photo: Scott Clause / The Advertiser

BATON ROUGE - Down most of the game and unable to manage a single run, LSU went into the home half of the eighth inning Saturday night trailing Mississippi State 3-0 and emerged with a 4-3 lead, which they held in the ninth to take a 1-0 lead in the Super Regional against Mississippi State.



Greg Diechmann doubled in two runs to cut the lead to 3-2. He scored on a Zach Watson single and a sacrifice fly by Mike Papierski later provided the eventual winning run.

State took a 1-0 lead in the first inning off LSU ace Alex Lange when Lange hit Jake Mangum with the bases loaded. Ryan Gridley had the only hit of the inning and of the game for the Bulldogs through seven innings. Lange walked two batters around Gridley's single to load the bases.

After hitting Mangum, Lange struck out Hunter Vansau and Elijah MacNamee, and that was it for State's offense ... until the eighth.

The Bulldogs finally registered another hit off Lange with one out in the eighth when Hunter Stovall doubled. After Lange intentionally walked .395-hitting Brent Rooker and struck out Gridley, Cody Brown laced a two-run double into left field for a 3-0 lead. Zack Hess replaced Lange, who allowed the three hits and three runs in seven and two-thirds innings with six walks and 10 strikeouts.

LSU had three hits in the first six innings off State ace Konnor Pilkington and threatened numerous times but couldn't get a run across. A lead-off walk to Jake Slaughter, who started at first base ahead of regular first baseman Nick Coomes, was wiped out in the third when Kramer Robertson hit into a double play before Cole Freeman struck out.

Antoine Duplantis led off the LSU fourth with a single and reached third after one out on Zach Watson's single. But Beau Jordan couldn't manage a sacrifice fly as he popped out to second base. Josh Smith looked like he was about to give LSU a 3-1 lead, but his fly ball was caught at the warning track by right fielder Vansau.

Michael Papierski led off the LSU fifth with a double and reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Slaughter. But Papierski got caught too far off the bag on a grounder by Robertson to third base. Then Freeman grounded out to second to end the inning.

Greg Deichmann reached first when Pilkington hit him with one out in the sixth. Watson, though, bounced into a double play.

Then in the seventh, Jordan led off with a single, and Smith walked to chase Pilkington. Michael Papierski sacrifice bunted both over off reliever Petyon Plumlee. Jake Slaughter popped to shallow center, and Jordan tried to score. But he was out on a close play at the plate.

Through seven innings, Lange had allowed the one hit and one run with nine strikeouts and four walks.

Game two of the Super Regional will be at 8 p.m. Sunday.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved