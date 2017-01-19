LSU searching for Mike VII, as school mascot

(Photo: The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE – There will be another Mike the Tiger, a living male tiger mascot, for Louisiana State University, the school announced Thursday.

Mike VII, with take the place of the Mike VI, who died of cancer in October. Dr. David Baker, LSU’s attending veterinarian, will lead the search for the new mascot.

"As with Mike VI, Dr. Baker is seeking a young, male tiger. Starting in April 2017, the tiger habitat will undergo renovations, which are scheduled to be completed in August.

The school plans to have the tiger for August, after renovations are completed to the animal's home, for the incoming freshmen class.

"LSU has decided that the tiger will not go into Tiger Stadium on home football game days. He will be out in his yard seven days a week. By having Mike in his yard on game days, it ensures that fans are able to see him throughout the day," said the school.

(© 2017 WWL)