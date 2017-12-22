LSU signs nation's top WR, but misses on local star 'Pookah' Williams

NEW ORLEANS -- One of the most electric high school athletes in the metro area inked his letter of intent today, but not with LSU.

Hahnville running back Anthony ‘Pooka’ Williams committed to Kansas, despite a big push from LSU and Nebraska.

“It was very close, it was very close too, but like I said, I had to just manage my commitment. I stayed true to my commitment since day one,” Williams said “It was very hard, but I managed it to be a man of my word.”

LSU did receive a boost to their 2018 signing class today from the nation’s top wide receiver.

Bossier City’s Terrace Marshall commit to the Tigers today. He plans to enroll in January.

Marshall is the top-ranked player in Louisiana nd the high-ranked commitment in LSU’s class so far. That class now has 22 commitments and ranks in the top 10 in the country by some recruiting services.



