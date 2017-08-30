LSU star tailback Derrius Guice isn't back to 100 percent, but is expected to play Saturday

LSU Tigers running back Derrius Guice (5) runs down the sidelines for a 94 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU won 38-10. (Photo: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)

BATON ROUGE - LSU star tailback Derrius Guice's bark may truly be worse than his bite when the No. 13

Tigers play Brigham Young (1-0) to open their season at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Guice had his wisdom teeth extracted last week and just returned to practice this week.

"My mouth is still a little swollen, but I'm always 100 percent," he said during media interviews on Monday.

Guice, probably the best interview on the team, does seem to be talking 100 percent of the time, but according to

Coach Ed Orgeron, his complete bite is not back yet.

"We have not made a final decision yet, but it looks like he's going to play," Orgeron said on the Southeastern Conference teleconference on Wednesday morning. "I don't believe he's 100 percent right now. We will see towards the end of the week, but I do expect him to play."

Orgeron said he thought starting right tackle Toby Weathersby's family was fine in Hurricane Harvey-torn Houston. Weathersby was very concerned about their safety in an interview Monday. LSU's game with BYU was moved from NRG Stadium in Houston on Tuesday to the Superdome because of Harvey's impact.

"He's doing fine," Orgeron said. "I have not got an update, but I think they're OK. The last time I talked to his mother (Nakia Stokes), she was fine. But she was going to get her mother (Jackie Stokes) out of harm's way. I have not spoken to here since (early in the week), but I think everybody's fine as far as I know. I will say this to you. The guys have done a great job of focusing, but you can see the pain on their face. And we feel for them. We're counseling them. We're doing the things that we need to do."

LSU has four players from Houston proper - true freshman outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, true freshman safety Grant Delpit, redshirt freshman defensive back Eric Monroe and Weathersby in addition to several others from the Houston area.



"These are strong men, and I know they want to play well for their parents and families in Houston on Saturday night," Orgeron said. "We send our thoughts and prayers out to the wonderful people in Houston and South

Texas and everyone affected by the hurricane."

