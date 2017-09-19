LSU to host Alabama, Georgia; kickoff with Miami in 2018

Photo: Derek E. Hingle / USA Today Sports

BATON ROUGE – Home games against Alabama and Georgia along with a season-opening contest against Miami (Fla.) in Arlington, Texas highlight LSU’s 2018 football schedule.

The Southeastern Conference released the 2018 schedules for all 14 league teams on Tuesday afternoon.

LSU returns to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on September 1 where the Tigers will open the season against Miami (Fla.). LSU plays its home opener the following week, hosting Southeastern Louisiana in Tiger Stadium on September 8th in what will be the first meeting between the teams since 1949.

The Tigers open conference play on September 15 on the road at Auburn, followed by home games against Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss to round out the month of September.

After a road game at Florida on October 6th, LSU hosts Georgia and Mississippi State before an open date on October 27.

The month of November begins with LSU hosting Alabama on November 3. The Alabama game is followed by a road contests against Arkansas on the 10th, the home finale against Rice on the 17th and the regular season finale at Texas A&M on the 24th.

2018 LSU Football Schedule

Sept. 1 vs. Miami (Arlington)

Sept. 8 SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

Sept. 15 at Auburn

Sept. 22 LOUISIANA TECH

Sept. 29 OLE MISS

Oct. 6 at Florida

Oct. 13 GEORGIA

Oct. 20 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 27 Open Date

Nov. 3 ALABAMA

Nov. 10 at Arkansas

Nov. 17 RICE

Nov. 24 at Texas A&M

