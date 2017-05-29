LSU top seed, SLU #2 in BR Regional

SLU celebrates receiving a second seed in the regional in Baton Rouge. (Photo: Lesley Spoon)

BATON ROUGE - LSU will host a regional this weekend that will include Southeastern Louisiana, Rice and Texas Southern, it was announced by the NCAA Monday.



The red-hot Tigers, the SEC tournament champions, will host Texas Southern to open the regional Friday at 2:30. SLU is the second seed in the regional. They will play Rice in a game slated for 7 pm.

PREDICTION: LSU will win national title



"Huge respect for Southeastern Louisiana from NCAA Selection Committee," said WWL-TV Sports Director Doug Mouton. "(They are) not just in, but in as a number 2 seed."



The winner of the regional in Baton Rouge will face the winner of the regional at Southern Mississippi in the Super Regional. The host of the super regional will be determined based on which teams advance. Should LSU win in Baton Rouge, it would host the USM regional winner the following weekend.

© 2017 WWL-TV