LSU's Derrius Guice 'very questionable' for Syracuse, while Rashard Lawrence may return

GUICE "VERY QUESTIONABLE" FOR SYRACUSE - BATON ROUGE - LSU tailback Derrius Guice may not play when the No. 23 Tigers' host Syracuse Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

"Derrius Guice right now is very questionable," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning on the Southeastern Conference teleconference. "I don't know if Derrius Guice is going to play."

Kickoff between LSU (2-1, 0-1 SEC) and Syracuse (2-1) is at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

Guice, who fifth in the SEC in rushing with 300 yards on 57 attempts and 100 yards a game, suffered an undisclosed injury in the third quarter of the Tigers' 37-7 loss at Mississippi State Saturday night. He had 66 yards on 10 carries in the first half with a 3-yard reception before carrying five times in the third quarter for 16 yards. He did not carry the ball again after being stuffed for no gain by State nose guard Jeffery Simmons on a first down run late in the third period.

Guice did not wear pads at practice Tuesday.

"He's very questionable right now," Orgeron said.

Starting defensive end Rashard Lawrence, however, is expected to return to action after the sophomore from Neville High in Monroe missed the last two games with an ankle injury. He has practiced in pads this week. Lawrence was hailed as the Tigers’ best defensive lineman during August practices before getting injured in the season-opening, 27-0 win over Brigham Young.

"He looks like he might be able to give us some snaps," Orgeron said. "I don't know how many snaps, but I think he's going to play."

