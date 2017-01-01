LSU's Dupre turns in career game just in time for NFL Draft?

Dec 31, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malachi Dupre (15) makes a one handed catch in the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jonathan Dyer, Jonathan Dyer)

ORLANDO, Florida - Just when he's back, he may leave.

LSU junior wide receiver Malachi Dupre had not totaled more than 60 receiving yards in a game since the 45-10 win over Southern Mississippi on October 5 this season. He had not caught more than five passes in a game this season either.

On Saturday in the No. 20 Tigers' 29-9 win over No. 13 Louisville at the Citrus Bowl, Dupre set career highs for catches and yards with seven receptions for 139 yards, including six in the first half alone for 136 yards.

"It was nothing special," Dupre said. "Danny was just putting it where it needed to be."

But Dupre was also catching Etling passes that were not put where they needed to be.

In the second quarter, Dupre stuck out his long arm and made a one-handed grab of a pass from Etling in which he led Dupre by too much. But Dupre went Jarvis Landry for the catch and a 29-yard gain to the Louisville 35-yard line. Dupre was penalized 15 yards for taunting after the play, but the Tigers still went on and scored on a 1-yard pass from Etling to tailback Derrius Guice for a 14-3 lead with 7:14 to go before halftime.

"That's the Malachi Dupre I know," Guice said of the one-handed catch.

"I was open today," Dupre said. "Just out there trying to do my job."

Dupre's game will undoubtedly be noticed by NFL personnel. Dupre, who was the No. 2 wide receiver prospect in the nation out of John Curtis High in the New Orleans area in 2014, has not yet decided if he will declare himself eligible for the 2017 NFL Draft a year early as a junior. The deadline is Jan. 16. It was just the second 100-yard receiving game by Dupre this season.

"I've still got some thinking to do," Dupre said of his future.

LOUISVILLE LIMITED: The Cardinals were without three starters on defense because of injuries - outside linebacker James Hearns, cornerback Trumaine Washington and safety Josh Harvey-Clemons. And it showed in the secondary immediately. On LSU's first play of the game, Etling picked on Washington's replacement - junior college transfer Ronald Walker, who started the first game of his career Saturday. Etling found Dupre behind Walker for a 36-yard gain to the Louisville 37-yard line. The drive stalled, though, and Colby Delahoussaye missed a 39-yard field goal.

BY THE NUMBERS: LSU's victory Saturday put it at 8-4 for the season, marking the 17th straight season that the Tigers have won at least eight games in a season. No other Power 5 conference school has that many consecutive seasons of eight wins. ... Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson was held to no passing or rushing touchdowns in a game for the first time in 17 games. ... Defensive end Arden Key's sack of Lamar Jackson in the end zone for a safety and 16-3 lead in the second quarter was the Tigers' first safety since 2012 when defensive end Sam Montgomery made a tackle in the end zone in a 12-10 win over Auburn. It was LSU's first safety in a bowl game since losing to Penn State 16-9 in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1974. ... Citrus Bowl MVP Derrius Guice gained 138 yards on 26 carries and returned a kickoff 50 yards. He finished the season with 1,387 rushing yards and became just the fourth LSU player to gain 1,300 yards in a season. The others were Leonard Fournette with 1,973 last year, Charles Alexander with 1,686 in 1977 and Jeremy Hill with 1,401 in 2013.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "You got great players. Let them play, right?"

---LSU coach Ed Orgeron after the game.

Glenn Guilbeau covers LSU sports for the USA Today Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter at @LSUBeatTweet.

(© 2017 WWL)