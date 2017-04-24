LSU's Etling has minor back surgery

LSU Tigers quarterback Danny Etling (16) looks to throw against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter of a game at Tiger Stadium. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

BATON ROUGE - A back ailment - even a minor one - can tend to affect how a quarterback throws the football.

And LSU No. 1 quarterback Danny Etling played hurt Saturday night in a weather impacted spring game at Tiger Stadium and then at the indoor facility, missing on his last seven passes to finish 4-for-11 for 53 yards with an interception. On Monday morning, he had minor surgery on his back, according to a statement released by LSU's sports information department.

"Danny had a minor back procedure this morning, and everything came out alright," LSU coach Ed Orgeron is quoted as saying in the release.

Etling, according to a teammate, has been bothered by the back issue for several weeks. But it apparently did not bother him, or he played through it well, in the Tigers' last scrimmage before the spring game on April 6 at Tiger Stadium. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 216 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in that scrimmage, though it was closed to the public.

Orgeron was not pleased with Etling's performance Saturday.

"Danny didn't play good, bottom line," Orgeron said after the spring game. "He didn't have a good night. He's had some good days, but today wasn't one of his better nights. Danny will tell you, too. It wasn't his best night. He was awesome most of the spring. Tonight, with the pressure and stuff, we didn't protect him, balls were off, just didn't look like we were in sync. I'd like the quarterback to be a dominant football player. I like the quarterback to be able to take over the game. I don't know if we have that quarterback yet."

Etling, who will be a senior in 2017 and is LSU's only quarterback with legitimate college experience, started 10 games and played in 11 last season after transferring from Purdue and sitting out the 2015 season. Over his last two games of the 2016 season, he completed 36 of 57 passes (63 percent) for 541 yards and four touchdowns with one interception for a 162.53 passing efficiency number in 54-39 and 29-9 wins over Texas A&M and Louisville.

He is not expected to miss any practice time when practice for the season begins in August.

RANDY MOSS' SON TO LSU: Tight end Thaddeus Moss of North Carolina State will be transferring to LSU and be eligible to play in 2018 as a sophomore after sitting out the 2017 season per NCAA transfer rules.

BATON ROUGE - Moss (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) is the son of former NFL star wide receiver Randy Moss. He started three games last season for North Carolina State and caught six passes for 49 yards with one touchdown. New LSU offensive coordinator Matt Canada recruited Moss to North Carolina State through the 2015 season, but Canada was fired after the season and moved on to Pittsburgh for one season before coming to LSU.

Moss is the second player in the last week to decide to transfer to LSU. Texas Tech defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko decided to transfer last week and will have two seasons at LSU beginning in 2018. Moss was the No. 6 tight end and the No. 123 overall prospect in the country when he signed in 2016 with North Carolina State out of Mallard Creek High in Charlotte, North Carolina. He chose the Wolfpack over Texas A&M, South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisville, Michigan and others. Fehoko was the No. 14 defensive tackle in the nation in 2015 out of Farrington High in Honolulu, Hawaii, and the No. 122 prospect nationally.

LSU ADDS 3 COMMITMENTS FOR 16: The Tigers, currently ranked No. 2 in the nation by Rivals.com for its projected signing class for 2018 behind Miami, added three commitments from Rome High School in Rome, Georgia, over the weekend to bring their total for the next class to 16.

The trio is led by No. 12 weak side defensive end Adam Anderson (6-6, 225), who is the No. 243 overall prospect in the nation and No. 23 player in Georgia. No. 29 strong side defensive end Jamarcus Chatman (6-3, 266) also committed as the No. 23 prospect in the state. Ja'Quon Griffin (6-0, 268), an unranked defensive tackle, also committed.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved