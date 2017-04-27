LSU's Fournette, Adams go 4th, 6th

Leonard Fournette (left) and Jamal Adams (right). Photos: USA Today

It was a very good night for LSU at the NFL Draft as two players were taken in the first 50 minutes of the show.



Leonard Fournette, a bulldozing and speedy running back, who can bowl over tacklers or speed past them was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the fourth choice overall.



Fournette gave a shout out to New Orleans and credited his father with his success.



Just about 10 minutes later, safety Jamal Adams was taken at the sixth spot by the New York Jets.



Adams was overcome with emotion.

“My heart dropped,” he said, quickly explaining that it was everything he wanted. “They told me they wouldn’t skip out on me if I was still on the board and they kept their word. I promise the Jets I’m going to give them my all.”



LSU’s Tre’Davious White also figured to be either a late first or early second round choice. Should he go in the first round, it would give the Tigers three first-round picks.



© 2017 WWL-TV