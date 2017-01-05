LSU's Jamal Adams expected to announce he'll enter draft on Friday

LSU Tigers safety Jamal Adams (33) reacts after they they stopped Louisville Cardinals on 4th down during the second half at Camping World Stadium. LSU Tigers defeated the Louisville Cardinals 29-9. (Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

BATON ROUGE - LSU safety Jamal Adams is expected to announce on Friday what has long been expected - he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft a year early.

Adams, a junior from Lewisville, Texas, who is coming off a first-team All-American season, will announce his future plans at a press conference at 10 a.m. at LSU. He is expected to be a first-round pick and make several million dollars.

"This week will be full of thought and consideration as I will be holding a press conference on January 6 to announce my future plans," Adams said in a tweet this week.

Adams was third on the LSU team in 2016 with 76 tackles, including 42 solo stops and 7.5 for losses with an interception and a forced fumble. He made five solo tackles in the Tigers' 29-9 win over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday.

"I think Jamal is a teens pick in round one," NFL Draft expert Mike Detillier of WWL Radio said Wednesday. "Right now, he sits 15th on my board. Smart, excellent football instincts, aggressive toward the ball carrier, really stout open field tackler who comes up quick in run support. He has first rate closing speed and takes good angles to make the tackle. Good straight line speed, but needs work in coverage techniques and with his backwards footwork."

Adams has had a tendency to give up big pass plays here and there. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson completed a 43-yard pass off Adams on the Cardinals' second drive of the game Saturday that led to a field goal. USA Today named Adams a first team All-American this year.

Glenn Guilbeau covers LSU sports for the USA Today Network of Louisiana.

