LSU's Jamal Adams goes pro with Les Miles at this side

BATON ROUGE — LSU junior safety Jamal Adams announced on Friday that he will enter the NFL Draft, and he is expected to be a top 15 pick in the first round. His father George Adams, an All-SEC back from Kentucky who was the 19th player picked in the 1984 NFL first round and won Super Bowl XXI with the New York Giants in the ’86 season, joined him at the press conference at the LSU athletic building. So did new LSU coach Ed Orgeron, fresh off a dominating, 29-9 win over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl last week.

But an unemployed, 63-year-old former coach stole the show. Les Miles, fired by LSU last September, attended the press conference as he was invited by the elder Adams upon the request of Jamal Adams, whom Miles recruited and signed out of Hebron High in Lewisville, Texas, three years ago.

“I want to welcome you, Coach Miles,” Orgeron, who replaced Miles last Sept. 25 after being hired by Miles two years ago this month, said as he opened the press conference. “You’re important to LSU and have been important to all of our lives, and we love you to death.”

When Adams took the podium, he thanked virtually every coach and many other staff members he had in his three seasons at LSU, particularly Miles.

“We went through so much as a team this year,” Adams said. “Coach Miles being fired — it took a toll on everybody.”

Adams experienced constant change throughout his LSU career. His last head coach, Orgeron, tried to get him to go to USC when Orgeron was the interim coach there in 2013.

“I remember you recruiting me at USC, and you said, ‘You need to be a Trojan,'” Adams said. “It’s great that we ended up together.”

Adams also praised former LSU defensive coordinator John Chavis, who was the first of three defensive coordinators Adams played under in three seasons before Kevin Steele in 2015 and Dave Aranda this season.

“It’s a family and a bond that will never be broken,” Adams said. “I told my father to invite Coach Miles. I definitely wanted him here. Family guy. I love Coach Miles to death. I love Coach O to death. Two great guys, two great head coaches.”

Adams also thanked his parents profusely – Michelle and George Adams. “Can’t ask for a better couple,” he said. He opened his statement by discussing his blood family and his LSU family.

“My family and I have agreed that I will prepare for the 2017 NFL Draft,” he said. “The decision did not come easy, but with the support of my family and the people of LSU, I’ve been able to develop and grow into an athlete and a man that is prepared to take on this next chapter in my life.

“Before all, I would like to thank God. Without faith and the power of God, none of my opportunities would be possible. I would also like to thank my siblings who supported me through everything. Thank you to my parents.”

Miles did not hesitate to attend the press conference, which is rare for a fired coach — particularly a just-fired coach.

“I obviously know these guys,” Miles said after the press conference as reporters swarmed around him — not Adams, Adams’ father or Orgeron. “They have my number. They said, ‘They’re making an announcement. Would you please come?’ I said, ‘Absolutely, no question.’ No, strange is not the word. I enjoy the people in this building, and every time I go by a door, I’m pleased to see somebody and embrace them. I had a great time.”

Ironically, Miles had stopped allowing his LSU juniors to have press conferences in which they announced they were leaving. In recent years, he allowed only those juniors who were to announce they were staying for their senior seasons to hold such press conferences.

“Watching Jamal and the group of Tigers playing in the NFL, pretty good group now,” Miles said as LSU currently leads all schools with 47 players in the NFL. “We expect he’d fit right in. He was not difficult to recruit. He sought LSU and wanted it. When he came on campus, he had so much energy. He brought every practice up several notches. He did a great job at communication. He was constantly chattering in the backfield there. It made a difference to our secondary. When he was in the game, there were less busts.”

Adams arrived at LSU somewhat cocky, but quickly proved himself to be a fierce tackler at LSU and was third on the team in overall stops in 2016 with 76 tackles, including five solo stops in the win over Louisville and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Lamar Jackson. In his career, he made 209 total tackles through 37 games with 17.5 for losses, two sacks and five interceptions. He started all games in 2015 and ’16. This past season, Adams was named a first team All-American by CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus.

NFL Draft expert Mike Detillier of WWL Radio in New Orleans sees NFL defenses using Adams as the New Orleans Saints often use safety Kenny Vaccaro — as a linebacker in certain situations.

“He would be comfortable playing like an outside linebacker,” Detillier said. “He’s a rangy safety who comes up quick in run support, and he has first-rate closing speed.”

Detillier has Adams going in the neighborhood of the 15th pick of the first round, and Orgeron has him playing up to that and then some throughout his career.

“We all feel that Jamal will not only be an excellent NFL player,” Orgeron said. “We feel that he has All-Pro capabilities and perhaps could be a Hall of Famer one day.”

Miles, meanwhile, will continue looking for another head coaching job and said he interviewed for his last one only “about 48 hours” ago with Minnesota, which just hired 36-year-old P.J. Fleck of Western Michigan. Miles previously had contact or interviewed with Purdue and Houston, but did not get either job.

Asked if he had come close or thought he had one of those coaching jobs in recent weeks, Miles shook his head, said “No” softly and looked away. But he is not giving up.

“I’m a coach,” he said. “I know how to do that. I have so much experience at the things that I have done that it would be hard for me to put those down. For me not to be able to stay one the field, I just can’t imagine at this point.”

Asked if he will become a media commentator, Miles said, “Maybe later, but I want to coach.”

He said he will be in Tampa, Florida, on Monday for the national championship game between Alabama and Clemson and will be making the rounds as a guest on various talk shows. It’s still all about coaching again, though, but it has to be the right situation.

“It’s something I want to do,” he said. “You want an athletic director and president that want you. The good news is, I’ve seen some great places and know more what to look for. I do want the opportunity to build and stay there some time. And I want to win championships. It’s pretty simple. It’s important that it’s a great fit. If they don’t want an experienced coach and a guy that’s been through a number of situations, I understand. The experience you have in 17 years of being a head coach, you can’t put it in a two-hour interview. And it’s impossible to try. What you do is you do the best you can to display these great number of experiences you had, and you want to see how they respond.”

Miles has apparently relaxed his fiery demeanor toward his former SEC West rival – the Alabama Crimson Tide. While LSU’s coach, he would playfully admonish any media member who wore red — or crimson — to one of his press conferences. But lately he has actually worn crimson.

“I have to tell you, I have most recently worn a red tie,” he said. “But I have a rash underneath here (pointing to chest) that I’m learning how to handle.”

Miles was asked who he would be rooting for when Alabama and Clemson play Monday night for the national championship.

“I am rooting for a great game,” he said.

