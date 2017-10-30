LSU's rise continues, even though they didn't play

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on against the Florida Gators during the fourth quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

BATON ROUGE -- Despite not playing this weekend, LSU continued their rise in the polls.

The Tigers jumped to No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 20 in the coaches poll a week ahead of playing No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. LSU was ranked No. 23 in both polls last week.

MORE: LSU a massive 24-point underdog to Bama

Here are the current AP rankings for the week of Oct. 30, featuring five SEC teams in the top 25.

Alabama Georgia Ohio St. Wisconsin Notre Dame Clemson Penn St. Oklahoma Miami TCU Oklahoma St. Washington Virginia Tech Iowa St. UCF Auburn Southern Cal Stanford LSU NC State Mississippi St. Memphis Arizona St. Michigan St. Washington St.

