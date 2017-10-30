WWL
LSU's rise continues, even though they didn't play

WWLTV 10:10 AM. CDT October 30, 2017

BATON ROUGE -- Despite not playing this weekend, LSU continued their rise in the polls.

The Tigers jumped to No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 20 in the coaches poll a week ahead of playing No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. LSU was ranked No. 23 in both polls last week.

Here are the current AP rankings for the week of Oct. 30, featuring five SEC teams in the top 25.

  1. Alabama 
  2. Georgia 
  3. Ohio St. 
  4. Wisconsin 
  5. Notre Dame 
  6. Clemson 
  7. Penn St. 
  8. Oklahoma 
  9. Miami
  10. TCU 
  11. Oklahoma St. 
  12. Washington
  13. Virginia Tech
  14. Iowa St. 
  15. UCF
  16. Auburn 
  17. Southern Cal 
  18. Stanford 
  19. LSU 
  20. NC State 
  21. Mississippi St.
  22. Memphis 
  23. Arizona St.
  24. Michigan St.
  25. Washington St.

