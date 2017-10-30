LSU's rise continues, even though they didn't play

BATON ROUGE -- Despite not playing this weekend, LSU continued their rise in the polls.
The Tigers jumped to No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 20 in the coaches poll a week ahead of playing No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. LSU was ranked No. 23 in both polls last week.
Here are the current AP rankings for the week of Oct. 30, featuring five SEC teams in the top 25.
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio St.
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Penn St.
- Oklahoma
- Miami
- TCU
- Oklahoma St.
- Washington
- Virginia Tech
- Iowa St.
- UCF
- Auburn
- Southern Cal
- Stanford
- LSU
- NC State
- Mississippi St.
- Memphis
- Arizona St.
- Michigan St.
- Washington St.
