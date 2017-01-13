Malachi Dupre thanks LSU, declares for draft

LSU Tigers wide receiver Malachi Dupre (15) is pursued by Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Jamoral Graham (9) during the second quarter of a game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

BATON ROUGE - The LSU football team lost one of its better juniors on Friday when wide receiver Malachi Dupre decided to enter the 2017 NFL Draft despite projections that have him going as late as the third round.

"LSU, I cannot thank you enough for the past three years of my life," Dupre said on his Twitter account Friday afternoon. "It is time to part ways with the great place I have called home, but every ending has a new beginning. And that new beginning for me is pursuing another dream of mine, and that is to play in the NFL. So after long thought and consideration, I will be declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft. Forever LSU. Thank you, Louisiana."

Dupre was one of the top receivers in the nation in 2014 when he signed with LSU out of John Curtis High in the New Orleans area. He led the Tigers in the 2017 season with 41 catches and with 593 yards despite an early season slump. Dupre had the best game of his career in his last game as he caught seven passes for 139 yards in the Tigers' 29-9 win over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. He had probably the best catch of his career in that game as well as made a one-handed stab of a pass reminiscent of former LSU receiver Jarvis Landry for a 29-yard gain to help set up a touchdown for a 14-3 lead in the second quarter. Landry, who played at Lutcher High, was a second round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2014 and remains one of the top receivers in the NFL.

Dupre, who is 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, is expected to go in the late second round or third round, according to NFL Draft expert Mike Detillier of WWL Radio in New Orleans.

"He's a length receiver with tremendous leaping skills," Detillier said. "He played strong late in the year. He needs to work on becoming a sharper route runner. He struggled early in 2016 with high throws. That should be his strength due to his size and leaping skills."

Dupre struggled in press man-to-man coverage at times in the wide slots at the line and was moved to a slot receiver position behind the line in the 2016 season. He also led LSU in the 2015 season in receptions with 43, in receiving yards with 698 and with six touchdowns. He led the Tigers in his freshman season of 2014 with a 22.7-yards-per-catch average.

The departure of Dupre leaves the Tigers with just one wide receiver who had significant playing time in 2016. That is D.J. Chark of Alexandria. Chark will be a senior in the 2017 season. He led Tiger wide receivers in 2016 in average yards per catch with 17.9 as he had 26 receptions for 466 yards and tied Dupre for the lead in touchdown receptions with three. He is identical in size to Dupre at 6-3 and 190, but is more of a deep threat. He also rushed 12 times for 122 yards on end arounds or jet sweeps.

Dupre praised all his coaches at LSU, beginning with former head coach Les Miles.

"Coach Miles, I want to personally thank you for giving a young kid with a dream the opportunity to make that dream come true," he tweeted. "And to Coach (Ed) Orgeron and all my position coaches, I want to thank you for everything. I want to personally thank every teammate I have shared the special opportunity to play for such a great program as LSU."

FLIP THIS RECRUIT: Outside linebacker Chris Allen, who has committed to Alabama, is visiting LSU this weekend, and the Tigers have a chance to flip his commitment to LSU. Allen, who is the No. 12 outside linebacker in the nation according to Rivals.com and the No. 8 prospect in Louisiana, is scheduled to visit Alabama next week. Allen (6-4, 233) is the No. 214 prospect in the nation overall out of Southern Lab.

LSU also has a chance of getting a commitment from the No. 1 defensive tackle in the nation. That is Marvin Wilson (6-4, 320) of Episcopal in Houston. Wilson, who is the No. 2 overall prospect in the country and No. 1 player in Texas by Rivals.com, is also visiting LSU this weekend. He previously visited Florida State, Ohio State and Oklahoma and is scheduled to visit South Florida on Jan. 20. He is not committed.

There is another prospect in town this weekend from Louisiana who is leaning to Alabama, though not quite committed. That is No. 8 ranked wide receiver Devonta Smith (6-1, 160) of Amite. He is the No. 48 overall prospect in the nation and No. 2 in Louisiana.

Among the other non-committed prospects visiting LSU this weekend are No. 7 inside linebacker Tyler Taylor (6-3, 220) of Lanier High in Sugar Hill, Georgia, No. 9 inside linebacker Ellis Brooks (6-2, 240) of Benedictine High in Richmond, Virginia, No. 14 weak side defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (6-4, 220) of North Shore High in Houston, Texas, No. 16 safety Todd Harris (6-0, 180) of Plaquemine, No. 21 cornerback Kary Vincent (5-11, 175) of Port Arthur, Texas, No. 28 defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (6-4, 280) of Neville High in Monroe, and No. 31 (in Louisiana) wide receiver Racey McMath 6-3, 200) of Karr High in New Orleans.

Gannett Louisiana