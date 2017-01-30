Myles Brennan excited about decision to sign with LSU

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. -- Myles Brennan was all set to go to LSU, then Les Miles and Cam Cameron got fired.

"Just been a crazy process, lot of ups lot of downs," Brennan explained.

Even after Ed Orgeron got hired full-time, the offensive coordinator position was in limbo, so on November 30 Brennan re-opened his recruiting.

"My mom and dad tell me that was the most miserable they've ever seen me those couple weeks during the transition period," he remembered. "Even though I wanted to be at LSU at the time, I didn't feel right so I took a step back."

Matt Canada was hired on December 14 and made Brennan a priority, calling him that night. The next day Brennan re-committed and couldn't be happier or more at peace with his future. Canada has made several trips to Bay St. Louis to continue to build the relationship.

"It's probably five or six that he's come here. Coach Orgeron, Coach Ensminger and Coach Canada came here on Saturday, flew in and we went out to lunch, just hung out.

Canada's offense is one Brennan can obviously see himself thriving in and he's up for the challenge.

"They have 3,900 plays. That's not the concepts just the different variations of each concept. Lot of shifts and motioning, just a bunch of different variations of things which I think is good because it takes defenses out of their comfort zone. That's how they're able to score 40, 50, 60 even 70 points a game. That's huge in the SEC, to put up even 30 points per game you're going to win most of those games."

Brennan's coach at St. Stanislaus wasn't just worried about winning a third straight state championship, he wanted to give Brennan the tools to succeed down the line. So when Brennan originally committed to the Tigers, Bill Conides installed an LSU package in his offense.

"We did a lot more under center, play-action, play fake, just things that when we watched LSU we saw that we could put in so that when I got there it wasn't like I'd never taken an under-center snap before in my life," he said. "So it was pretty neat to have that. "

Brennan has quite the pedigree. His brother was a quarterback at Ole Miss and his parents were both collegiate athletes at Tulane. His mom played basketball and volleyball and his day was a linebacker. His experience on the other side of the ball has helped Myles.

"He has a different point of view," Myles said of his dad. "As a linebacker he's trying to come kill me while I'm trying to make a pass. It's been pretty cool to have a defensive mindset in the house. As a quarterback you're trying to read a defense and see tendencies, it's nice to have his point of view. To know when I do this, this is what they're looking for. "

Canada has told Brennan to prepare like he'll be the Tigers' starting quarterback, but Brennan knows it's a process and he isn't opposed to red-shirting his freshman season.

"I wouldn't mind putting on the weight, learning the system," he said. "Obviously, Danny and Brandon are there so letting that play out and going in there and doing the best I can."

Brennan said the goal is to get to 210-215 pounds - where he's still mobile, but can take hits.

The next two days are a celebration for the Brennan family, the start of another chapter. With so much collegiate experience in his family, his biggest fans will be able to guide him along the way.

(© 2017 WWL)