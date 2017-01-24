Orgeron burning rubber between Acadiana and Mobile, Alabama

Oct 1, 2016; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers interim head coach Ed Orgeron before a game against the Missouri Tigers at Tiger Stadium. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports, WWL)

MOBILE, Alabama – There have been times in Ed Orgeron’s career in which he would have enjoyed becoming the head football coach at Louisiana-Lafayette.

On Monday, he hit Lafayette and the Acadiana area on a recruiting trip as LSU’s head coach before moving on to the Senior Bowl here on Tuesday.

“I know a lot of the high school coaches around Lafayette and have been friends with them for a long time,” Orgeron said while watching his former LSU players practice for the South team at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in preparation for the Senior Bowl at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the NFL Network.

“Plus I speak their language, and I eat their food,” Orgeron said with a smile.

Orgeron dropped in at St. Thomas More in Lafayette and at Lafayette High on Monday. He is not recruiting prospects there for his class of 2017, but wanted to check in anyway. According to reports, Orgeron continued west on Interstate 10 to Crowley and dropped in on LSU commitment Tyler Shelvin (6-3, 360), the No. 3 defensive tackle in the nation out of Notre Dame of Crowley and one of just two five star prospects in LSU’s class of 20. The other is Jacoby Stevens (6-2, 199), the No. 2 safety in the nation out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, who is already enrolled.

Orgeron kept west to Jennings to visit Travis Etienne (6-0, 195), the No. 26 ranked tailback in the nation and No. 16 prospect in Louisiana out of Jennings High. Etienne is expected to announce his commitment on Thursday. In addition to LSU, he is considering national champion Clemson, where he visited last weekend, and Tennessee, where he visited on January 13.

LSU very much needs the three-star Etienne to sign as the Tigers have only one other tailback in its class so far in three-star Clyde Edwards-Helaire (5-8, 196), the No. 23 tailback in the nation and No. 15 prospect in the state out of Catholic High in Baton Rouge. The Tigers may lose junior-to-be starting tailback Derrius Guice to the 2018 NFL Draft a year early, and backup tailback Darrel Williams will be a senior in 2017.

Orgeron, who cannot confirm recruiting visits according to NCAA rules, also reportedly had another Acadiana visit as he dropped in on previous commitment Patrick Queen of Livonia on Monday. Queen (6-0, 204) is the No. 13 outside linebacker in the nation and the No. 8 prospect in the state.

On Tuesday, Orgeron said he made some recruiting stops in Mobile. He is recruiting unranked wide receiver Marlon Williams (6-0, 189) of McGill-Toolen High in Mobile and has a commitment from No. 28 defensive tackle Neil Farrell (6-4, 285) of Murphy High, which is not many blocks from Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

“I was in the area recruiting obviously,” Orgeron said. “I didn’t come here just for this. I was in the area and I wanted to stop by and support our players.”

LSU recruiting coordinator Dameyune Craig was also at the Senior Bowl practices on Tuesday. A native of Prichard outside Mobile, Craig was the Senior Bowl most valuable player in 1998 after his career as a quarterback at Auburn.

“He’s done a tremendous job recruiting Mobile,” Orgeron said.

National signing day is a week from Wednesday.

“It’s sprint time. It’s sprint time, man,” Orgeron said. “It’s closing time. We feel like we have an excellent class. Let’s see what happens. It’s a sprint right now. We feel like we need to fill in some needs that we have. We have some great commitments already. We have a bunch of guys that we’re still going after. One or two, we’re battling, we’re battling. It’s going to be a battle.”

After the South practice, Orgeron visited with LSU’s four Senior Bowl players – cornerback Tre’Davious White of Shreveport, linebacker Duke Riley of New Orleans, wide receiver Travin Dural of Breaux Bridge and center Ethan Pocic of Lemont, Illinois.

“I wanted to stop by and support the players,” he said. “This represents the development of the young men. It represents LSU being one of the top programs in America. It represents the recruiting that’s been done here. You’ve got to give them credit. They’ve worked hard for this. The Senior Bowl lets them know the magnitude of being in the NFL.”

NOTES: Orgeron spoke to reporters at the South team’s Senior Bowl practice while Alabama coach Nick Saban was also visiting with reporters. … Orgeron visited with mega sports agent Jimmy Sexton briefly during the practice. He bumped into other coaches he knows. “This a great place to come. These are my buddies. I feel like we’re a big fraternity. I love seeing everybody here, bunch of old friends. It’s great to be here,” he said. … Former Saints defensive line coach Bill Johnson, who was fired earlier this month along with four other assistants, took in the South practice and visited with coaching friends. … Former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who helped lead New Orleans to the Super Bowl XLIV victory over Indianapolis in the 2009 season, is coaching the South defense as he is the new defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, whose staff is coaching the South team. ... The Chicago Bears' staff is coaching the North team, which has wide receiver Trent Taylor of Louisiana Tech and a Shreveport native.

LSU SPRING DATES SET: Orgeron said Tuesday that LSU will open spring practice on March 11, and the spring game will be on Saturday, April 22.

Glenn Guilbeau covers LSU sports for the USA Today Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter at @LSUBeatTweet.

