Orgeron: I'm going to get this team right

BATON ROUGE — Coach Ed Orgeron was asked what his message to an upset LSU Nation was after the 37-7 loss Saturday by the then-No. 11 Tigers at unranked Mississippi State, which was picked to finish sixth of seven in the Southeastern Conference West over the summer.

"I understand. I definitely get it," Orgeron said on the SEC teleconference Wednesday morning. "I understand the expectations at LSU."

The now No. 23 Tigers (2-1, 0-1 SEC) were picked to finish third in the West at SEC Media Days in July and received four votes to win their first overall SEC title since 2011.

"I can totally understand their disappointment," Orgeron said of the LSU fans. "I can totally understand their frustration. This is not LSU football, and that's not what we came here for. But we're going to get it fixed."

The loss was LSU's most lopsided in the history of the Mississippi State series and the most lopsided by a ranked Tiger team to an unranked foe since 1943. It also marked the fifth time in six years that LSU lost either its first or second SEC game of a season, and it was its second loss in a SEC opener in four years to Mississippi State.

"That was, uh ... that was not ... that was a bad performance," Orgeron said. "I totally take the blame. I'm going to get this team right. We're going to continue. We're going to stay the course."

LSU hosts Syracuse (2-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2. The Tigers are a 23-point favorite to beat Syracuse, which lost two weeks ago to Middle Tennessee, 30-23, and has wins over Central Connecticut State, 40-7, and Central Michigan, 41-17, last week.

Orgeron detailed his plan for this week in the wake of the loss.

"Go back and look at your preparation," he said. "Look at your team periods. See if they were up to your standards."

He said after the game he did not like how his team practiced last Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Pick some things in your game plan that wasn't correct," he added. "Look at the stuff on tape that they did against you and fix it this week, because you're going to see it again. Just the overall preparation. But I think the key for all of us is to stay confident. We have a good football team. And stay the course."

