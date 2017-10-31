Orgeron respects job Saban has done but is tired of hearing about it

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide shakes hands with head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers after their 10-0 win at Tiger Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE - It should be noted that Ed Orgeron is only 0-1 against Alabama as LSU's head football coach. And if you want to get technical, he is 0-0 versus the Crimson Tide as the Tigers' full bore head coach since he was interim head coach last year when the Tigers lost, 10-0, to the Crimson Tide.

But LSU has lost six straight overall to No. 1 Alabama, winner of national championships under former LSU coach Nick Saban in the 2009, 2011, '12 and '15 seasons with a runner-up finish last year. Orgeron dealt with the residual effect of Alabama's annually growing dominance over LSU at his press conference Monday with the next meeting coming up at 7 p.m. Saturday on CBS in Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Tide is 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the Southeastern Conference, while No. 20 LSU is 6-2 and 3-1 in the SEC

He was asked question after question - sometimes with an accompanying statement - about Alabama's tremendous dominance and prowess. He was asked as much or more about Saban's team than his own.

QUESTION WITH A STATEMENT: In the last six games, LSU has scored no more than 17 points and was shut out last year, 10-0. How do you remedy that? Was Matt Canada brought in as offensive coordinator to win this game?

ORGERON: "One of the reasons I hired Matt was because all the shifts and formations and stuff that I would think would give Alabama problems. I think he's done a tremendous job for us this year. Obviously, he spent all week last week on his game plan. Obviously when he watch the film, he sees what he can do and what he can't do. But it all starts with blocking those guys up front. I mean, you can have the best play called in the world, but if you can't block those guys up front, it's not going to work.

"On to Alabama," he said in his opening comments on Monday. "Very important game for the state of Louisiana. Very important game to our fans. Very important game to our alumni. Great tradition. Very important game to our football team."

