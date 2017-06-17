LSU comes back again, edges Florida State, 5-4, in College World Series

LSU is 1-0 in the College World Series for the first time since 2009 - the last time the Tigers won the national championship.

Trailing throughout the game, LSU staged another late rally by scoring two unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 5-4 win over Florida State on opening night of the College World Series Saturday in front of 25,305 at Rosenblatt Stadium.

The No. 4 seed Tigers (49-17) won their 17th straight - including eight of the come-from-behind variety - to advance to a 6 p.m. game Monday against No. 1 seed Oregon State (55-4), which defeated Cal State Fullerton 6-5 in the CWS opener Saturday afternoon. Freshman right-hander Eric Walker (8-1, 3.46 ERA) will start for the Tigers. Florida State (45-22) will play Cal State Fullerton (39-24) at 1 p.m. Monday in the loser's bracket - something LSU found itself in after game one in 2013 and '15.

Walker replaced regular No. 2 starter Jared Poche in the rotation, but Poche didn't mind. He got the win over Florida State in relief of LSU starter Alex Lange, who allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks. Poche entered in the seventh and shut out the Seminoles, holding them to two hits and zero walks to improve to 11-3 on the season and 38-12 in his career as he tied the school record for career wins.

Zack Hess got his second save of the season by finishing the ninth for Poche with runners on first and second as he struck out Dylan Busby looking to end the game. Busby had given Florida State a 2-0 lead over Lange in the first inning with a two-run home run.

The Tigers scored their two in the eighth for the 5-4 lead thanks to two errors by right fielder Steven Wells and third error by catcher Cal Raleigh ... all on the same play.

After one out, Cole Freeman singled. Antoine Duplantis followed with a single to right that Wells let get by him, and Freeman went to third. After retrieving the ball, Wells threw to try to get Duplantis at second base, but that throw skipped through the base. And Freeman took off for home. He likely would have been out, but catcher Cal Raleigh mishandled the throw for an error, and Freeman was safe to tie the game 4-4 as Duplantis reached third. Then Greg Deichmann singled in Duplantis for the 5-4 LSU lead.

Florida State starter Tyler Holton (10-3) took the loss after allowing eight hits and three earned runs in seven and a third innings.

LSU's Michael Papierski launched a home run over the left field fence and beyond the bullpen behind it in the fifth inning to get LSU within 4-3. It was Papierski's ninth home of the season and just the third for LSU at TD Ameritrade. Mason Katz hit one in 2013, and Jared Foster hit one in 2015.

The Tigers blew a chance to tie it in the seventh when Nick Coomes led off the seventh with a walk, but Josh Smith failed to sacrifice bunt pinch-runner Jake Slaughter to second and flew out to left. Had Slaughter reached second, he would have scored on Papierski's single to center field. Instead, No. 9 hitter Beau Jordan came up with runners on first and second, and he grounded into a 5-4-3 double play.

The Seminoles took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Quincy Nieporte. Lange walked Taylor Walls to start the inning and allowed a single to Jackson Lueck with one out. After Nieporte's single, Raleigh bounced into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning. Lange got out of the sixth inning with a double play as well.

Lange had control issues throughout the night and left in the seventh inning after hitting No. 9 hitter J.C. Flowers.

Poche smoothly replaced Lange with some help from the Tigers' stellar defense. He got out out of the seventh with a 5-3-5 double play, which was LSU's third straight to end an inning.

Poche then got the first two out in the eighth before allowing a single to Raleigh. He got Drew Mendoza to bounce to shortstop Kramer Robertson for a force out. In the ninth, Poche allowed a lead-off single to Matt Henderson before striking out pinch-hitters Nick Derr and Kyle Cavanaugh. Hess replaced Poche at this point and walked Taylor Walls before striking out Busby.

Florida State took 3-1 lead in the top of the third on a RBI single by Busby.

Lange had walked Taylor Walls to start the game. He settled down after the homer - the 15th of the season by Busby - to strike out Jackson Lueck looking and got Quincy Nieporte and Raleigh to fly out to center field to end the first.

The Tigers came right back to score a run in strange fashion in the bottom of the first to cut the Seminoles' lead to 2-1. With two outs and Duplantis aboard with a walk, Florida State starting pitcher Tyler Holton struck out Deichmann for the apparent third out, but it was on a wild pitch and Deichmann reached first base as the ball bounced off catcher Raleigh's glove and ended up near the first base dugout.

Duplantis had stolen second base on the pitch and continued around to third. Holton did not cover home plate, so Duplantis raced home and scored.

Lange's first pitch of the game was given to NCAA officials who are having it sent to Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise at a hospital in Washington D.C. Scalise, a Republican and United States House of Representatives Majority Whip, was shot in the hip area and seriously injured while practicing for the congressional baseball team last Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia.

Scalise's Condition Improves

LSU asked the NCAA to send the ball Scalise, an LSU graduate from Metairie, and has named Scalise an honorary coach of the Tigers in the World Series. Scalise had another surgery Saturday and was upgraded from critical to serious.

Walls led off the Florida State third with a double off Lange. Busby followed with the RBI single and stole second. Lange struck out Lueck for the first out of the inning, but quickly ran into more trouble when he walked Nieporte with a wild pitch that allowed Busby to get to third.

Lange struck out Raleigh and Mendoza to get out of the inning.

LSU answered immediately again in the bottom of the third to cut FSU's lead to 3-2. Freeman reached on a fielder's choice and stole second with two outs. Duplantis then singled in the run.

