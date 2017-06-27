Poché's dad, father of LSU strength coach save Florida fan's life at CWS

Jun 23, 2017; Omaha, NE, USA; LSU Tigers pitcher Zack Hess (38) celebrates the win against the Oregon State Beavers at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. (Photo: Steven Branscombe, Custom)

Two fathers whose sons are part of the LSU baseball program saved an elderly Florida fan’s life by using CPR during Monday night’s College World Series Game 1 finals game in Omaha, Nebraska, multiple media outlets reported.

According to The Advocate, the fan had fallen unconscious and was unresponsive in the stands when the two dads went to help in the sixth inning of the Gators’ 4-3 win.

The Advocate identified the men as Dr. Jerry Poché, a family doctor for 25 years and the father of Tuesday’s Game 2 starting pitcher, Jared Poché, and Jimmy Roy, a 30-year firefighter and the father of LSU strength coach Travis Roy.

Poché provided chest compressions while Roy did mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. The Advocate reported that the fan was in stable condition after paramedics arrived and transported him to a hospital.

Roy, the firefighter, added of his first time performing mouth-to-mouth, “We’ve always had machines that do it for us.”

The identity of the fan who was revived was not revealed by either school or the College World Series.

“The main thing is, when he left in the stretcher, he was conscious and nobody was doing compressions,” Poché told The Advocate.

Read more at theAdvocate.com

