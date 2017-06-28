Report: LSU basketball players accused of shooting paintballs at pedestrian on campus

Virginia Commonwealth Rams head coach Will Wade calls for a five second violation against the Richmond Spiders during the second half the PPG Paints Arena. (Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

BATON ROUGE – Three LSU basketball players were issued summons after allegedly shooting paintballs at pedestrians on campus.

According to The Advocate, 19-year-old Mayan Keer Kirr, 18-year-old Galen Ishan Alexander and 19-year-old Wayde Kenneth Sims were issued summons after a pedestrian on Dalyrmple Drive was hit by paintballs.

The Advocate reports that LSU basketball coach Will Wade is aware of the situation and dealing with it internally.

