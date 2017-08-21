Report: LSU crowns new Mike VII

Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Mike VII has been crowned.

According to WBRZ.com report, Louisiana State University has officially named an 11-month-old male tiger cub as the university’s next live mascot.

Video shows the energetic cub playing in his new habitat located on the university’s campus. The tiger was quarantined in the night house for one week so LSU veterinarians could ensure that he was healthy and a good fit for the university.

He's officially Mike VII! This playful tiger is enjoying his first time out in his new home on LSU's campus. pic.twitter.com/dMU1x1uZq6 — Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) August 21, 2017

Harvey was donated to LSU form a sanctuary in Okeechobee, Florida, called “Wild at Heart Wildlife Center.” Mike IV, V and VI were also donated to the university from rescue facilities. According to the university, it has not purchased a tiger since Mike III in 1958 and LSU does not support the for-profit breeding of tigers.



LSU's former mascot, Mike VI, died of cancer in October 2016.

