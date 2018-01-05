Report: LSU, Matt Canada agree to mutually part ways

BATON ROUGE -- LSU and former offensive coordinator Matt Canada have mutually parted ways, according to a report from The Advocate.

The school and Canada reached a financial settlement Friday regarding the multi-million dollar buyout he’s owed, ending a strained relationship between the assistant and his one-time head coach.

Multiple people involved in the negotiations confirmed the news to The Advocate on Friday.

