Report: LSU 'supports,' cautions athletes on expressing view on Alton Sterling shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU's Athletic Department emailed its student-athletes, reminding them to be careful about what they post online, especially in regards to the Alton Sterling case.

According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, the mass email said that LSU respects and supports athletes expressing their opinions, but cautioned the athletes to be mindful of media attention and to respect others.

In the email, LSU senior associate athletics director Miriam Segar offers counseling for those athletes who need it, encourages them to avoid “potentially violent situations” and insists they not wear LSU gear when expressing their opinion on the matter.

“We know this is a subject that many of you care deeply about and we respect and support your right to speak publicly and express your opinions,” the email reads, before Segar lists an array of suggestions for those who plan to speak or post messages about the Sterling decision.

