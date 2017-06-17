Seminoles' meltdown in field helps LSU post 5-4 win in CWS

Greg Deichmann drove in the go-ahead run during a wild eighth inning and LSU won its 17th straight game with a 5-4 victory over Florida State in the College World Series on Saturday night.



Jared Poche' (11-3) worked 2 2/3 shutout innings in a rare relief appearance, and the Tigers (49-17) advanced to a Bracket 1 winners' game against Oregon State on Monday night. The Seminoles (45-22) will play an elimination game against Cal State Fullerton in the afternoon.



LSU was down 4-3 against FSU starter Tyler Holton (10-3) when a bizarre sequence turned the game in the eighth. Cole Freeman reached on a base hit and Antoine Duplantis singled to right. Three errors on the play allowed Freeman to score, and Deichmann singled against reliever Alec Byrd for the lead.



Zack Hess ended the game with a strikeout of Dylan Busby, who had homered and driven in three runs.

