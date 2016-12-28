The Ripple Effect reunited Etling with Canada at LSU – aka Wisconsin South

LSU Tigers quarterback Danny Etling (16) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. (Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

BATON ROUGE – The ripple effect is paramount in the 2011 novel “11/22/63” that details a man's time travel to painstakingly try to stop the assassination of John F. Kennedy. It also plays a major role in the 1985 classic, “Back to the Future.”

The ripple effect is a situation in which one event causes a series of other events. In simplest terms, a pebble dropped in a pond causes ripples that expand across the water infinitely. In life, the ripples are not quite as uniform and often unintended. Ripples can be hazardous in time travel to the past and can dramatically impact the future of unknowing individuals far and wide from the original event.

Quarterback Danny Etling, for example, was never recruited by LSU – a school some 770 miles away from his home – when he was a senior in 2012 at South Vigo High School in Terre Haute, Indiana. But he has been at LSU for two years now and will start his 10th game of 2016 for the No. 20 Tigers (7-4) when they play No. 13 Louisville (9-3) in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve in Orlando, Florida, on ABC.

Unbeknownst to him, the first pebble that got Etling rippling toward Baton Rouge was tossed into the proverbial pond on Dec. 10, 2012. That was the day Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh fired his offensive coordinator, Cam Cameron, who was a basketball and football star at South Vigo High in the 1970s before going on to Indiana. Etling, the starting quarterback at South Vigo as a sophomore in 2010, was Cameron’s student host that year when Cameron returned to his alma mater to have his No. 10 basketball jersey retired.

In February of 2013, LSU coach Les Miles hired Cameron to be his offensive coordinator. Miles and Cameron were assistants and close friends at Michigan from 1987-93, and Cameron introduced Miles to his wife Kathy. When Cameron heard Etling decided to transfer after his sophomore season at Indiana in 2014, Cameron hosted Etling at LSU. Etling signed with LSU over Arkansas, where he had visited Coach Bret Bielema, whose staff had recruited Etling out of South Vigo two year prior.

“I felt comfortable with Coach Cameron because I knew him already,” Etling said early this season. “I knew his intentions. And I had met him that time in high school. It felt right.”

Etling sat out 2015 because of NCAA transfer rules, but quickly became LSU’s starting quarterback by the third game of the 2016 season. Then life rippled when Miles and Cameron got fired after the fourth game.

LSU defensive line coach/recruiting coordinator Ed Orgeron, who knows about the ripple effect himself, replaced Miles on an interim basis, then got the permanent job after the regular season. On Dec. 14, 2016, Orgeron hired Pittsburgh offensive coordinator and ripple veteran Matt Canada to be his offensive coordinator after he was unable to hire Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin as he settled for the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic. Canada will take over LSU’s offense after the Citrus Bowl as he will coach the Pitt offense against Northwestern in the Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium at 1 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

Just six days before Etling’s LSU pebble plopped into the pond when Harbaugh fired Cameron, Canada’s LSU rock splashed as he found himself out of a job on Dec. 4, 2012. He had been the offensive coordinator at Wisconsin that season, but Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema surprised most everyone by taking the head coaching job at Arkansas that day and told Canada he would not be joining him.

Just a few days before that, Canada had visited Etling at South Vigo to recruit him to Wisconsin. That event happened because of a previous event - Purdue fired head coach Danny Hope on Nov. 25, 2012, after Etling had committed to Hope.

“I was a little bit concerned if I had a scholarship to Purdue or not,” Etling said last week. “So I started fielding other offers. Coach Canada recruited me in high school to Wisconsin. And they might have had me, but Bielema ended up leaving.”

Two days after Bielema left, Etling spoke to Canada, who was still in shock.

“I was like, ‘What happened?’ He was like, ‘I don’t know, I gotta find a job.’ So, that’s kind of what happens,” Etling said. “He was surprised. He told me he thought I was a good player, but he didn’t know where he was going to go yet.”

Canada landed that December as offensive coordinator at North Carolina State, which had hired Northern Illinois coach Dave Doeren on Dec. 1, 2012. Canada was Doeren’s offensive coordinator at Northern Illinois in 2011. Purdue, meanwhile, hired Darrell Hazel on Dec. 5, and Hazel re-recruited Etling, a December graduate at South Vigo who signed with Purdue that month as an early enrollee. At about that same time, Canada got the North Carolina State job.

“If Bielema and Coach Canada had stayed at Wisconsin, I don’t know what I would have done,” Etling said. “I really liked Coach Canada. My first impression was how smart he was and how much he could teach me. And he’s an Indiana guy like me. He’s from New Palestine (Indiana), which is just two hours from my home. I was pretty excited by the fact of maybe getting coached by him, but unfortunately it didn’t work out. I always followed his career, and then it just so happens that now I’ll get coached by him.”

It’s a ripple reunion.

“It will be fun to work with Coach Canada,” Etling said. “It’s funny how things play out. He’s going to be coaching me. If I had gone to Wisconsin, I wouldn’t have ever been coached by him.”

Canada, meanwhile, is getting water logged from all the ripple currents. He was not retained by a head coach for the second time in three years when Doeren fired him after the 2015 season at North Carolina State. He landed at Pittsburgh for one successful season that helped get him to LSU.

“I didn’t see it coming,” he said of his firing from N.C. State during his LSU introductory press conference. “I was surprised. We were third in the league in scoring, but people make changes. And I’m very, very fortunate that change was made because I’m standing here talking to you right now.”

Canada insists there is rhyme and reason to the rabbit hole.

“I do believe there’s a plan,” he said. “I do believe as life goes on, things work out the way they’re supposed to, and you just have to keep believing in that. So, I’m very humbled to be here, and I believe that’s the way it was supposed to work out.”

The ripples also ended up flowing to LSU for Orgeron, who was fired from his Miami assistant coaching job in 1992, fired from his Ole Miss head coaching job in 2007 and passed over for the permanent job at USC in 2013.

“At the time, we all struggle sometimes to believe that there’s a plan when those events occur,” Canada said. “But obviously there was a reason.”

Etling is enjoying the fact that the ripples of December are finally calming down. In just the last month, he got a permanent head coach in Orgeron – his fourth since originally committing to Purdue in 2012 – and a new offensive coordinator in Canada – his third in the last three months at LSU.

“I think there is probably less uncertainty now than there has been all season,” he said. “So I think it shouldn’t be too tough for all of us to get focused on the bowl and next year, and everyone will be ready.”

Etling also sees his reunion with Canada, in a way, as his ticket to time travel.

“It’ll be fun to see what it would’ve been like had we ended up at Wisconsin together in 2013,” he said. “But we’ll be at LSU instead in 2017. So, it’s funny how things work out.”

Glenn Guilbeau covers LSU sports for the USA Today Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter at @LSUBeatTweet. Coverage of LSU and commentary by Guilbeau supported by Hebert’s Town & Country Automobile Dealer in Shreveport located at 1155 East Bert Kouns Loop. Research your next Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram at http://hebertstandc.com/.

(© 2016 WWL)