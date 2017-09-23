Tigers hope to keep 48-0 non-conference home streak going vs. Syracuse tonight

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

BATON ROUGE - LSU plays its 49th non-conference game in Tiger Stadium Saturday night since the night it fell to Alabama-Birmingham, 13-10, in a major upset on Sept. 23, 2000 - 17 years ago to the day.



The Tigers have won 48 straight at home over non-conference teams since that game.



No. LSU (2-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) enters the game with zero turnovers on the season, marking only the second time since 1937 that the Tigers have not turned the ball over through the first three games of a season. The Tigers have not lost a fumble on a running play since the second quarter against Florida last season - a string of 276 rushing attempts.



LSU coach Ed Orgeron is 2-0 after a loss as LSU's coach. After falling 10-0 to No. 1 Alabama at home last year, the Tigers won, 38-10, at No. 25 Arkansas. The next week it lost at home to No. 21 Florida, 16-10, but recovered to win 54-39 at No. 25 Texas A&M. The Tigers lost last week, 37-7, to Mississippi State.



PRE-GAME NOTES: Sophomore wide receiver Dee Anderson of DeSoto, Texas, is dressed out for the first time this season after suffering from an injury since August. ... Senior safety Ed Paris is on crutches after suffering a freak knee injury on Tuesday at practice. He is expected to miss several weeks if not the entire season. Some players have written Paris' No. 21 on their wrist pads.

© 2017 WWL-TV