Tigers rewarded after turning down last year's MLB draft offers

BATON ROUGE - It's all happening for LSU's "Fab Four."

Shortstop Kramer Robertson, second baseman Cole Freeman, starting pitcher Jared Poche and first baseman/right fielder Greg Deichmann all turned down professional baseball a year ago when they elected to stay at LSU another year after being selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.

They stayed so they could go to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series. That will happen Thursday when the Tigers leave for Omaha and will play Florida State at 7 p.m. Saturday at TD Ameritrade Park.

Then all four were selected in the MLB Draft on Tuesday and Monday higher than they were a year ago and thus will receiver more bonus money than they would have in 2016.

Robertson was picked in the fourth round as the 124th overall selection on Tuesday by St. Louis. He was picked in the 32nd round by Cleveland as a junior in 2016. Freeman, who was picked in the 18th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers last year as a junior, went in the fourth round as the 133rd overall pick on Tuesday to the Washington Nationals. Poche, a 14th round selection as a junior a year ago by San Diego, was picked Tuesday by Oakland in the ninth round as the 261st selection.

On Monday, Deichmann went in the second round as the 43rd overall pick to Oakland after getting selected in the 26th round by Minnesota last year when he was a draft eligible sophomore.

LSU junior catcher Michael Papierski was also selected on Tuesday in the ninth round as the 271st overall pick.

LSU junior ace Alex Lange, Lange, a junior right-hander, was picked with the 30th pick of the first round on Monday.

The draft continues Wednesday.

Glenn Guilbeau covers LSU sports for the USA Today Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter at @LSUBeatTweet.

