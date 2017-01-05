Vandals damage Tiger Stadium field

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State University officials have confirmed vandals broke into Tiger Stadium and damaged the football field's turf.

An LSU Police Department crime log says the burglary began around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the vandals were inside the stadium until 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

LSU sports information director Michael Bonnette says the damage wasn't major, and was "something that can be fixed; the grass will grow back."