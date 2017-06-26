WATCH: LSU kids ready for the big CWS game Monday night

NEW ORLEANS – There were lots of little Tigers fans practicing their baseball Monday. But they were all thinking about the big game against the Florida Gators.

The LSU Tigers will take on the Gators Monday night at 6 p.m. for the first game in the College World Series Finals. If LSU can win Monday, Tigers will be just one more win away from their first National Championship since 2009.

