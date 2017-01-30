Miles Brennan's roller coaster recruitment

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Self-driving shuttle takes demo ride in New Orleans
-
Can you hear me? phone scam
-
More fallout from Trump's immigration order
-
HPV can lead to cancer in men, too
-
Hundreds protest immigration ban outside City Hall
-
Two now dead after Covington-area house fire
-
Consumer Alert: 'Can you hear me?' scam taking advantage of phone users
-
Jazz Fest lineup doesn't disappoint
-
18-year-old father booked after his child found in critical condition
-
Final goodbyes for Officer Louviere
More Stories
-
Cause of mysterious 'booms' across town still isn't…Jan 30, 2017, 10:34 p.m.
-
Trump fires acting Attorney General in rift over…Jan 30, 2017, 8:38 p.m.
-
What is an executive order?Jan 30, 2017, 10:40 p.m.