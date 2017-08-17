WWL
Traveling Tulane basketball team 'safe' after Barcelona terror attack

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 12:29 PM. CDT August 17, 2017

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - All members of the Tulane Men’s Basketball team who were traveling in Spain are accounted for after a deadly terror attack in Barcelona Thursday.

Tulane’s public relations director Mike Strecker said the team played a basketball game in Barcelona Wednesday night. The team has been in Spain since August 9 and expected to leave Saturday.

 A white van mounted a sidewalk and struck several people in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas district – a popular tourist spot- Thursday. Police say the crash is “most likely” a terror attack.

The Associated Press reports that one person died in the attack. 

