NFL shortens overtime to 10 minutes max

NFL teams will have a shorter window to break any stalemates next season.

Owners voted Tuesday at the league's spring meeting in Chicago to approve the reduction of overtime from 15 to 10 minutes.

The proposal was initially made at the annual league meeting in March.

One motivation behind the change was concern about the physical toll on players participating in a 75-minute game on a Sunday and then having a Thursday game afterward.

The NFL featured two tie games last season — one between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals and another a week later between the Washington Redskins and Cincinnati Bengals.

Other rule changes passed included allowing two players to return from injured reserve rather than just one and the elimination of the roster cutdown to 75 players.

