How Brad Wing ended up on Nicki Minaj song

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 05: Brad Wing #38 of the LSU Tigers punts from the end zone during the second half of the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 5, 2011 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: WWL)

It’s probably crept into your head more than once: If I shout-out a celebrity or athlete on social media using their username, maybe they’ll acknowledge me in some way.

I’m not sure if that’s what former LSU and current New York Giants punter Brad Wing had in mind earlier in June, but it’s paid off beautifully: He got a shoutout in Nicki Minaj’s new song with Calvin Harris, Skrt On Me.

Wing was pumped.

So how did this happen? A user on the website Genius figured it out: When Wing mentioned her on Instagram during the #NickiMinajChallenge, she answered back and told him he’d be getting a shoutout.

If this punter didn’t already have the respect of his locker room, he surely will now.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved